Minister Inspects Cement Factory's Pollution Control System

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Muhammad Rizwan, along with a team of Environment Protection Department (EPD), conducted a surprise raid on a cement factory in Chakwal on Tuesday.

The minister inspected in detail different sections of the plant, along with pollution control equipment, potable water arrangements and reservoirs for storing rainwater.

The factory administration gave detailed briefing to the minister about various sections of the plant. The minister directed the factory administration to regularly monitor the pollution control equipment in order to keep the surroundings clean.

Muhammad Rizwan said that environment protection is a joint responsibility as clean atmosphere creates a healthy society. He said that creating awareness among people regarding eradication of environmental pollution is need of the hour.

He said that strict action would be taken against those who are involved in creating environmental pollution. He said that a strategy is being evolved by the EPD on long-term basis for protecting environment.

