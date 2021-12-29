UrduPoint.com

Minister Inspects Construction Work On Budhni, Bakhshu Nullahs

Minister inspects construction work on Budhni, Bakhshu nullahs



PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation, Arshad Ayub and Member Provincial Assembly, Arbab Jehandad Wednesday inspected pace of development work being underway on Budhni and Bakshu nullahs.

During visit, the minister was also briefed about the development work on nullahs and the steps taken to protect adjacent areas from floods during rains. He was informed that de-silting of these nullahs that passed through residential areas is being done regularly after three years.

Speaking on the occasion, minister said that government has allocated appropriate amount for de-silting of nullahs and waterways that passed through residential areas. He said de-silting would increase water flowing capacity of these waterways besides protecting adjacent population from floods.

He also directed inclusion of de-silting of nullahs in next Annual Development Program and completion of construction work within stipulated time.

