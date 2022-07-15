UrduPoint.com

Minister Inspects Construction Work On Transport Complex

Faizan Hashmi Published July 15, 2022 | 07:09 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Provincial Transport Minister, Malik Shah Muhammad Wazir Friday visited project of Transport Complex near Lahore Adda and inspected ongoing construction work.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed completion of project within stipulated limit and warned action against use of substandard construction material.

He said that passengers would be provided all the needed facilities in transport complex that would be constructed following modern guidelines.

He said that government is making incessant efforts for facilitation of people and to provide them improved facilities of transport.

He said that government has taken reform initiative in public sector department aiming improved performance and increased productivity.

