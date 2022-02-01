Minister inspects de-silting of city canals

UrduPoint.com

Published February 01, 2022

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation, Arshad Ayub Khan Tuesday visited various areas of the city and inspected ongoing de-silting of canals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :

Chief Engineer South, Sheikh Jalil, Superintendent Engineer, Ghulam Ishaq and other concerned officials of irrigation department accompanied the minister.

Expressing dissatisfaction over dumping of sand and silt along banks of canals, the minister directed its immediate removal. He said that de-silting campaign would be monitored properly and action would be taken against those found guilty of ignoring their duties.

On the occasion, the minister was also informed that de-silting of city's eight canals is underway with the help of modern machinery and would complete until February 9.

