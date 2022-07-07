Minister inspects drainage of rain water

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing Punjab Syed Ali Haider Gilani visited different areas of the city to inspect drainage process of rain water here on Thursday.

Accompanied by Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak, the provincial minister visited different areas of the city after heavy rain in the city on Thursday early morning.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that steps being taken on war footing to resolve the sewerage related issues of the city. He said that the development of historical city had neglected by the previous government and added that special focus would be paid on development of the city.

The commissioner said that out of order sewerage system was one of the major issues of the city. He said that divisional administration making special efforts for upgradation of sewerage system. He informed the provincial minister that task has been given to Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) for completion of all ongoing projects within the ongoing year.

Later, Syed Ali Haider Gilani also visited Alamdar Hussain College and announced a block of new rooms for students.