Minister inspects facilities at old home in Narowal

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Yawar Abbas Bukhari visited the Social Welfare Complex here Tuesday and inspected the facilities being provided to the elderly men and women living in the old age home.

He also visited Darul-Amaan in the complex.

Officials of Social Welfare Department gave a detailed briefing to the minister about other offices and their working. Yawar Abbas ordered for further improving security of the Social Welfare Complex. He also planted a sapling in the lawns of the mosque in the Social Welfare Complex under the Prime Minister's tree plantation campaign.