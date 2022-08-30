Minister inspects flood relief activities at Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Livestock, Mohibullah Khan on Tuesday visited Saidu Sharif Airport Swat and inspected ongoing relief activities for flood victims.

Speaking on the occasion, provincial minister directed to expedite relief activities and assured needed help and assistance to victims.

He also witnessed loading of relief items in helicopter and said that all-out resources would be utilized to help flood victims in this hour of need.

He said that provincial ministers and focal person for floods were visiting affected areas to assess the losses and to develop liaison with concerned authorities for help of affectees.