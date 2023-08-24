Open Menu

Minister Inspects Flood Situation In Kasur, Relief For Affectees

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2023 | 06:14 PM

Provincial Minister for Higher Education and School Department Mansoor Qadir visited Ganda Singh Talwar Post to review the flood situation and arrangements at Sutlej River in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Higher education and school Department Mansoor Qadir visited Ganda Singh Talwar Post to review the flood situation and arrangements at Sutlej River in Kasur.

The rescue and relief activities in villages, affected by flooding in river, were reviewed by the minister.

Deputy Commissioner Kasur Muhammad Arshad Bhatti gave a briefing about the flood situation and relief operations. Flow of water in River Sutlej was 115,000 cusecs.

The minister also inspected facilities provided at the relief camp, established at Talwar Post and checked the medical facilities in the mobile hospital.

He checked other facilities there, met with the flood victims living in the relief camp and inquired about their difficulties.

The deputy commissioner and his team were appreciated by the minister for making the best arrangements in the relief camp. He said the Punjab government was providing all possible facilities to the flood victims including food, drinking water and medical facilities. The minister said that the district administration was ensuring provision of all facilities in the relief campus.

