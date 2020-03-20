Minister inspects fumigation campaign at Cantt Station

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday while inspecting the spray campaign at Cantonment Station here, expressed gratitude to the people from all walks of life for cooperating with the Sindh government in this hard time

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday while inspecting the spray campaign at Cantonment Station here, expressed gratitude to the people from all walks of life for cooperating with the Sindh government in this hard time.

He was talking to the journalists after inspecting the spray campaign here, said a statement.

The Minister said that the Sindh government would take every possible step to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus and protect people.

He also expressed hope that our country would get rid of this pandemic soon.

He said that "Sindh government is doing all it can to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Now we need the help of the public in implementing precautions that can assist in preventing the spread of the virus", Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said this while talking to people who met him while he was inspecting the spray campaigns.

"The more cautious people are, the more likely are to be safe", he said. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah urged the people to take precautions to avoid from getting affected from the coronavirus.

The Minister said that the Sindh government was working with medical experts to find the best possible solution to stop the spread of coronavirus.

All the health advisories were being issued after detailed consultations, he added.

While speaking about the basic preventive measures Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said although the government was adopting all possible measure to protect the people from getting affected by coronavirus but at the same time people should also wash their hands with soaps and water as well as use sanitizers.

He said that people should also avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

The minister practically washed his hands in a camp set up near Bilawal Chorangi.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that so far 25 centers had been set up by the Solid Waste Management board in Karachi, where people could come and obtain hand sanitizers and soaps.

As many as 88 such centers would be opened from where people could not only obtain soaps and sanitizers, they could also come and wash their hands to avoid getting affected from coronavirus.

In response to a question, he said that people should make a pledge to avoid social gathering for a few days and it would be better for them if they did not go to crowded places.

"By taking these precautions, not only they will protect themselves from getting affected from coronavirus, but also they will protect their loved ones from the virus," he said.