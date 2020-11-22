UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 08:20 PM

Minister inspects healthcare facilities providing to corona patients in LRH, KTH, HMC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health and Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra Sunday reviewed healthcare arrangements established for corona affected patients in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) and Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH).

Talking to media persons, the provincial minister said the visit aimed to review the medical facilities for corona patients in three big medical teaching institutes (MTIs) and to assure them cooperation from KP Health Department.

The minister said that the number of corona cases have been increasing since November 17. He said that 370 cases of corona have been reported in the last one day however earlier about 200 corona patients were being admitted on a daily basis.

He said that provincial government was trying to provide best healthcare to corona patients as well as general patients adding he said according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan we have to deliver paramount healthcare to the people.

Taimur Jhagra said that every person of the society would play his role for prevention of corona's spread by adopting standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government. He said maintenance of social distance and wearing of masks could help safety from this pandemic.

He appreciated the role of health workers in corona pandemic said that all the medical staff were fighting with this pandemic risking their lives to provide treatment to corona patients.

The opposition is setting a wrong precedent by holding rallies owing to the fact that about 60% of the corona cases of the province reported daily from Peshawar. In such a case, it was imprudent to gather people from other areas in Peshawar.

He said during the first wave of corona the opposition's demanded complete lockdown and now they are holding rallies that could increase the spread of corona pandemic.

