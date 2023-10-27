Minister inspects Matta gravity water supply scheme in Upper Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Local Government and Public Health Engineering Department, Engr Aamir Durrani inspected the gravity-based water supply scheme at Matta- Khwazakhla in Swat district.

The minister was given a detailed briefing on the salient features of the gravity-based Matta-Khwazakhela-Charbagh-Kuza Bandai project by the relevant authorities.

The minister was informed that its approved cost is Rs 9.33 billion and it would fulfill the water needs of about 650,000 people.

Besides other areas of Upper Swat, the people of Matta, Charbagh, Kuza Bandai and Khwazakhela would be largely benefited.

Engr Aamir Durrani said it was an important project for the people of Swat and directed the authorities concerned to expedite work on it without compromising quality and standards.

The project is the long-awaited demand of people of these areas that was being fulfilled by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Minister said the Government wanted to bring positive changes in people's lives and completion of ongoing welfare projects was the top priority of the government.

