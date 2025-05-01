Minister inspects Nawaz Sharif flyover after completion

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Provincial Minister for Communications Suhaib Ahmed Bharth paid a visit to recently completed Nawaz Sharif flyover in Sargodha on Thursday to review provision of facilities there.

The minister was briefed by the Buildings Department officers that 1.43km long flyover had been completed within stimulated time-frame whereas work wsa under way on fast pace on its sewerage channel box.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz would inaugurate the flyover in coming days, said the minister. People from all tehsils of Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar would be interlinked with Sargodha through the flyover.

Suhaib Bharth also said during his visit that 25,000 heavy vehicles would pass through the flyover as per it's capacity whereas the flyover would help ease the traffic flow.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Wasim and Buildings Department officers were also present.