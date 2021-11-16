UrduPoint.com

Minister Inspects Newly Constructed Block In (GCC&MS) Shangla Meera

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 06:55 PM

Minister inspects newly constructed block in (GCC&MS) Shangla Meera

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor, Shoukat Yousafzai on Tuesday visited Government College of Commerce and Management Sciences (GCC&MS) Shangla Meera and inspected newly constructed block in the college building

He also met with students and college staff and assured them resolution of their problems.

He said that establishment of college would usher area into a new phase of development by providing opportunities of growth to students.

He said that authorities would be contacted to provide all the needed facilities in the college and to further improve educational standard in the institution.

Shoukat said that efforts would be made to establish college as a prominent and reputable institution and to improve capabilities of staff and students.

