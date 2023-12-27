Minister inspects ongoing cleanliness campaign

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Local Government Amir Durrani on Thursday visited the provincial metropolis and inspected the ongoing cleanliness campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Local Government Amir Durrani on Thursday visited the provincial metropolis and inspected the ongoing cleanliness campaign.

He was accompanied by Chief Executive Officer Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar, Hassan Nasir, Chief Municipal Officer, Haji Irshad, General Manager Operations, Tariq Aziz and concerned staff.

Caretaker Minister visited Haji Camp Adda, Gulbahar, Gunj, Kohati, Ameen Colony, Civil Quarters and Kotla Mohsin Khan and inspected the underway cleanliness campaign.

Later, he chaired a meeting that was also attended by representatives of the WSSP union. Addressing the meeting, he said that the finance department has been directed to release funds for the salaries of employees. He also directed WSSP workers to improve sanitation services and ensure the cleanliness of the city for people's facilitation.