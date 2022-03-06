Minister inspects ongoing development works at Haripur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan while inspecting the ongoing work on development projects in Haripur Sunday said that no compromise will be made on the quality of the work.

He said that work on development projects for the welfare of the people is being carried out on priority basis.

Arshad Ayub Khan while announcing new development projects at various public gatherings in Haripur said that work is underway on projects worth Rs.140 million and added that work on development of play ground will start soon so that youth could be engaged in positive activities.

He also announced construction of boundary wall around the land purchased for the graveyard at a cost of Rs 1.6 million.

The minister during his visit to Village Council Kelg Chhachh also announced a water supply scheme for the said village council at a cost of Rs 7 million as well as land for graveyard.