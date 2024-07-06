Open Menu

Minister Inspects PDMA Head Office For Monsoon Preparedness

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2024 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Punjab Health Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management, Khawaja Salman Rafique, made an unannounced visit to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) head office on Saturday. His visit included an inspection of the PDMA control room, where he assessed the ongoing weather conditions amid the monsoon rains.

During the visit, DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia provided Minister Salman Rafique with a comprehensive briefing on the current monsoon rainfall, focusing on water inflow and outflow at various river barrages and the status of water levels in dams. The minister also reviewed the safety measures and the flow of water in the rivers.

Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized the readiness of the provincial government to handle the heavy rains, stating, “We are fully alert for safety measures during the heavy rains.

Proactive steps have been taken to prevent potential flooding. Our priority is the timely implementation of measures to protect human lives.”

He highlighted the coordination between various departments and the divisional and district administrations, noting that effective collaboration would enhance the management of emergency situations. “PDMA’s coordination with other departments will yield positive results,” he added. “Arrangements are complete for the ongoing monsoon spell.”

DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia reaffirmed the agency's preparedness, stating, “PDMA is fully prepared for heavy rains.”

The visit underscores the provincial government’s commitment to ensuring public safety during the monsoon season and mitigating any risks associated with severe weather conditions.

