Minister Inspects Progress Work On Shamozai Feeder Project

Tue 02nd July 2019 | 04:02 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Mines and Minerals Dr Amjad Ali visited the Shamozai feeder Swat, and inspected the progress of the project and met the project officials.

On the occasion, provincial minister was briefed about project activities by the concerned authorities.

Dr Amjad was informed about that project will get complete in June. While commenting over the progress of the project, provincial minister stated that completion of Shamozai feeder will wipe out electricity issue in the area.

He further added that govt is serious towards the solution of public problems, while all developmental projects would be completed without any delay.

Expressing satisfaction over the project progress, Dr Amjad Ali told that work on Shamozai feeder will get complete this month, which will ease the low voltage issue in the area. He remarked that this will bring new opportunities of development in the area.

Minister for Mines and Minerals Dr Amjad Ali asserted that eradication of power shortage was one of the long held desire of the public, which has been sorted out by the present govt.

