Minister Inspects Repair Work On Kohat Grid Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2024 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance and Law Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate on Saturday visited fire-affected Kohat Grid Station and inspected ongoing maintenance work.

He was accompanied by Members Provincial Assembly Daud Shah Afridi Advocate and Shafi Jan and Chairman Tehsil Gumbat Sajid Iqbal.

The minister was informed that electricity has been restored to most parts of the city and the remaining areas would be provided electricity within the next five days. He was told that workers are busy round the clock to repair the damaged grid station.

The law minister directed the authorities concerned to immediately restore the electricity and accelerate the repair work.

