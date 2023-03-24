Minister inspects 'School enrollment campaign'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for School and Higher education Punjab Mansoor Qadir visited various schools of Sargodha on Friday and inspected the 'School enrollment campaign'.

He visited Government Primary School Nehar Colony, Government Girls High School Istiqlalabad Colony and Government Boys High School Istiqlalabad besides Government Girls College Bhagtanwala and reviewed the progress made so far regarding the admission campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali, Director Colleges Sarfraz Gujjar and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Sardar Akhtar Abbas also accompanied him.

The caretaker minister said that since the Corona pandemic outbreak, there had been an increase in the dropout rate, and the highest dropout rate was witnessed at the primary level. He said in the first phase of school admissions, the target had been set to bring back 535,000 children to schools by May 30, and enrollment targets had been given to all districts of the province.

Apart from checking attendance and availability of teachers and other staff in schools, the minister also reviewed the sanitation issues. The school heads briefed the minister on various issues.

Later, the caretaker minister visited free flour distribution points, established in Company Bagh and Istiqlalabad and reviewed the arrangements. Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali briefed the minister about free flour distribution in the district.

The minister appreciated the district administration initiative of setting up a special counter for the elderly, and said that the initiative of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi to provide free flour to deserving families in the entire province is commendable.