Minister Inspects Under Construction Jahanzeb College Building
Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 07:44 PM
Provincial Minister for Forests and Environment, Fazal Hakim Khan on Friday paid a detailed visit to the under construction building of Jahanzeb College in Saidu Sharif, Swat and inspected progress of the work made so far
Accompanied by Member of Provincial Assembly Akhtar Zaman Advocate, the minister stressed for using quality material and in time completion of the College building for handing it over to the institution. During the visit, the Principal of Jahanzeb College and relevant officials were also present.
The minister was told that the College consisted of four stories and the construction work was in final stages. It was further told that the building would be soon handed over to the relevant quarters.
The minister also inspected various sections of the under-construction college and said that historical values of the college must be preserved during the construction work. He said that the in time completion of the college building was necessary for imparting quality education to the students.
