UrduPoint.com

Minister Inspects Under Construction Mirali- Tall Road In North Waziristan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 02:27 PM

Minister inspects under construction Mirali- Tall road in North Waziristan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Muhammad Iqbal Wazir on Saturday paid a surprise visit to inspect quality of construction work on Mirali-Tall road being built at a cost of Rs. 8 billion

NORTH WAZIRISTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Muhammad Iqbal Wazir on Saturday paid a surprise visit to inspect quality of construction work on Mirali-Tall road being built at a cost of Rs. 8 billion.

He directed concerned officials to expedite construction work and complete it in time , adding no compromise will be made on the quality of work .

He said that this mega-project will enhance trade activities, besides providing best transportation facilities to people.

The minister said that keeping in view importance of this key road project, he is personally monitoring the construction work.

He said that project will benefit entire region especially the people of Mirali, Spinwam and Shewa areas.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Road Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Court awards life imprisonment to two killers

Court awards life imprisonment to two killers

6 minutes ago
 South Korea Tightens COVID-19 Measures Amid Contin ..

South Korea Tightens COVID-19 Measures Amid Continued Surge in Cases - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Cutlery exports decrease one percent in 5 months

Cutlery exports decrease one percent in 5 months

6 minutes ago
 Shopkeeper booked for selling spurious pesticides

Shopkeeper booked for selling spurious pesticides

6 minutes ago
 England on the ropes as Australia remove Root, Mal ..

England on the ropes as Australia remove Root, Malan

17 minutes ago
 Two killed, five injured in different incidents

Two killed, five injured in different incidents

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.