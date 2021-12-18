Minister inspects under construction Mirali- Tall road in North Waziristan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Muhammad Iqbal Wazir on Saturday paid a surprise visit to inspect quality of construction work on Mirali-Tall road being built at a cost of Rs. 8 billion

NORTH WAZIRISTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Muhammad Iqbal Wazir on Saturday paid a surprise visit to inspect quality of construction work on Mirali-Tall road being built at a cost of Rs. 8 billion.

He directed concerned officials to expedite construction work and complete it in time , adding no compromise will be made on the quality of work .

He said that this mega-project will enhance trade activities, besides providing best transportation facilities to people.

The minister said that keeping in view importance of this key road project, he is personally monitoring the construction work.

He said that project will benefit entire region especially the people of Mirali, Spinwam and Shewa areas.