Minister inspects uplift schemes in city

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :-:Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq inspected the several ongoing development schemes here on Sunday.

He stressed for honest utilization of development funds, quality material and timely completion of all development schemes.

The minister also listened to public complaints sympathetically and issued on the spot orders for the redressal of the same.

He said the government was utilizing all possible resources to resolve the problems of people.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to eradicate corruption from the country.

The minister said that corrupt elements did not deserve for any mercy and they would have to face accountability.

He said the government would continue accountability of all the corrupts.

PTI local leaders Chaudhry Muhammad Ilyas, Haji Asghar, Munawar Hussain, Chaudhry Munawar Chauhan, Asif, Sajid, Kashif Advocate and Sub Engineer Public Health Asif were also present on the occasion.