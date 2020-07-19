UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Inspects Uplift Schemes In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 08:30 PM

Minister inspects uplift schemes in city

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :-:Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq inspected the several ongoing development schemes here on Sunday.

He stressed for honest utilization of development funds, quality material and timely completion of all development schemes.

The minister also listened to public complaints sympathetically and issued on the spot orders for the redressal of the same.

He said the government was utilizing all possible resources to resolve the problems of people.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to eradicate corruption from the country.

The minister said that corrupt elements did not deserve for any mercy and they would have to face accountability.

He said the government would continue accountability of all the corrupts.

PTI local leaders Chaudhry Muhammad Ilyas, Haji Asghar, Munawar Hussain, Chaudhry Munawar Chauhan, Asif, Sajid, Kashif Advocate and Sub Engineer Public Health Asif were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Education Punjab Same Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP celebrates graduation of second batch of gen ..

1 hour ago

Road to Red Planet: UAE’s contribution to humani ..

2 hours ago

Dubai’s Hamdan Sports Complex gets featured in & ..

3 hours ago

Ma’an&#039;s third social incubator to focus on ..

4 hours ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in 3rd meeting of G20 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.