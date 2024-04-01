Minister inspects women degree college construction in Tehsil Bhera

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Minister for Communication and Works Punjab, Sohaib Ahmed Bherth emphasized the need for timely completion and adherence to quality standards during his surprise visit to the construction site of the Government Degree College for Women in Tehsil Bhera. Accompanied by officials from both the College Administration and the Communication and Works department, Bherth diligently assessed the progress of the construction work, a hand-out said.

During the inspection, Bherth received comprehensive briefings on various aspects of the ongoing construction, ranging from the ground floor flooring to the structural integrity of the first floor and the development of essential facilities such as the canteen and living quarters. Despite acknowledging significant advancements, Mr.

Bherth stressed the importance of expediting the remaining finishing work to ensure timely completion.

Providing financial insights, Mr. Bherth disclosed that a substantial allocation of Rs 66 million had been earmarked for the project, with Rs 52 million already utilized. He reiterated the significance of this investment, particularly in enhancing educational infrastructure for female students in Tehsil Bhera and adjacent areas.

Highlighting upcoming additions such as new classrooms and laboratories on the first floor, Mr. Bherth underscored the transformative impact these expansions would have on educational access and quality.

Mr. Bherth issued a stern warning against any compromises on material quality, emphasizing the zero-tolerance policy towards substandard materials.