Minister Inspects Women Degree College Construction In Tehsil Bhera
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2024 | 01:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Minister for Communication and Works Punjab, Sohaib Ahmed Bherth emphasized the need for timely completion and adherence to quality standards during his surprise visit to the construction site of the Government Degree College for Women in Tehsil Bhera. Accompanied by officials from both the College Administration and the Communication and Works department, Bherth diligently assessed the progress of the construction work, a hand-out said.
During the inspection, Bherth received comprehensive briefings on various aspects of the ongoing construction, ranging from the ground floor flooring to the structural integrity of the first floor and the development of essential facilities such as the canteen and living quarters. Despite acknowledging significant advancements, Mr.
Bherth stressed the importance of expediting the remaining finishing work to ensure timely completion.
Providing financial insights, Mr. Bherth disclosed that a substantial allocation of Rs 66 million had been earmarked for the project, with Rs 52 million already utilized. He reiterated the significance of this investment, particularly in enhancing educational infrastructure for female students in Tehsil Bhera and adjacent areas.
Highlighting upcoming additions such as new classrooms and laboratories on the first floor, Mr. Bherth underscored the transformative impact these expansions would have on educational access and quality.
Mr. Bherth issued a stern warning against any compromises on material quality, emphasizing the zero-tolerance policy towards substandard materials.
Recent Stories
Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today
All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024
Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP government takes steps for transgender welfare: Masal Yousafzai24 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims life24 minutes ago
-
IRSA to meet on Tuesday to finalize water share of provinces for Kharif season24 minutes ago
-
CM directs reservation of separate room for treatment of transgender at District Headquarter hospita ..34 minutes ago
-
Rescue remains high alert on Youm-e-Ali, foolproof security for holy gatherings34 minutes ago
-
Youth shot dead over resistance during robbery34 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 110,700 cusecs water35 minutes ago
-
Ten terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Shangla arrested41 minutes ago
-
New Punjabi movie “Babul Veer” to be released on Eid-ul-Fitr44 minutes ago
-
HEC announces April 14 deadline to apply for SEE-LAW test44 minutes ago
-
‘Mah-e-Isar O Aman’ featuring Naat & Tilawat competition in full swing at Lok Virsa45 minutes ago
-
Two persons burnt in CPEIC cylider blast incident54 minutes ago