Minister Inspects Work On Pajagai Park
Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2024 | 03:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Provincial Local Government Minister, Arshad Ayub Khan has said that to provide maximum recreational opportunities to the people, provision of all missing facilities at public parks would be ensured on an urgent basis.
For this purpose, he said necessary work on ensuring recreational facilities at Pajagai Park has been completed to provide a refreshed environment to the local people.
He said this during a visit to Pajagai Park along with Secretary Local Council board, Wahid ur Rehman and TMO Azhar Ali Shah here.
On the occasion, the Minister urged the people to take their children to the newly renovated park for recreational activities and refreshment.
He said during the busy life routine, a visit to a recreational park will provide the minds with a new energy. Besides, he said jogging and playing different games at the park will also maintain their good health.
On the occasion, he discussed and inspected the final-stage work at Pajagai Park and issued some necessary instructions. He also directed the authorities to work on provision of more recreational opportunities at the Pajagai Park.
APP/vak
