Minister instructs local bodies to take precautionary measures for monsoon rains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 22, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development (LG&RDD) Faisal Amin Gandapur on Friday strictly instructed the local government department to take precautionary measures in the wake of the forecast of heavy rains in the province to cope with any consequent emergency situation.

He issued the directives during a briefing given by Secretary LG&RDD Syed Zaheerul islam Shah on the effective prevention of possible damages that might be caused by monsoon torrential rains and flash floods in different parts of the province including the merged districts.

The secretary said that immediate implementation of the instructions of the chief minister and the chief secretary had been ensured and all the subsidiary bodies of the local government department had already been put on high alert.

Similarly, he said, the local bodies were also issued clear instructions for close support with all relief agencies including the Relief Department, PDMA and Rescue 1122 operating in various cities.

Faisal, while expressing his satisfaction over the progress related to preparations for monsoon season, hoped that that all the line department including TMAs, water supply and sanitation companies (WSSCs) and development authorities would work round the clock to help the people in case of any emergency.

The minister clarified that he would also visit various cities to review the monsoon arrangements made by the local bodies.

