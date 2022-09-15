UrduPoint.com

Minister Instructs Medical Universities To Work On Modern Research

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2022 | 08:18 PM

Minister instructs medical universities to work on modern research

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said that all the medical universities of the province had been instructed to work on modern research

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said that all the medical universities of the province had been instructed to work on modern research.

Presiding over the 5th syndicate meeting of the University of Child Health Sciences here, she said that the work on the construction of the University of Child Health Sciences was going on rapidly. She informed that a state-of-the-art parking plaza would be built to facilitate the patients coming to the Children's Hospital.

The syndicate meeting approved various administrative and financial decisions.

Vice-Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Professor Dr. Masood Sadiq informed the minister about details of relief activities for the flood victims on behalf of the University.

Member of Punjab Assembly Khadija Umar, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Masood Sadiq, Additional Secretary Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical education Zahida Azhar, MD Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem and other Syndicate members participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Flood All Yasmin Rashid Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Estonia Preparing for Deployment of NATO Division ..

Estonia Preparing for Deployment of NATO Division on Its Territory - President

28 seconds ago
 Serious humanitarian crisis erupted: Manzoor Hussa ..

Serious humanitarian crisis erupted: Manzoor Hussain Wassan

1 minute ago
 Fumigation against dengue & malaria ordered

Fumigation against dengue & malaria ordered

1 minute ago
 Poland to Conduct Military Exercise Near Belarusia ..

Poland to Conduct Military Exercise Near Belarusian Border This Weekend - Defens ..

1 minute ago
 Russia's Construction Sites May Attract up to 50,0 ..

Russia's Construction Sites May Attract up to 50,000 North Korean Workers - Depu ..

1 minute ago
 Mehmood visits NHMP headquarters

Mehmood visits NHMP headquarters

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.