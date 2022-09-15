Minister instructs medical universities to work on modern research

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said that all the medical universities of the province had been instructed to work on modern research.

Presiding over the 5th syndicate meeting of the University of Child Health Sciences here, she said that the work on the construction of the University of Child Health Sciences was going on rapidly. She informed that a state-of-the-art parking plaza would be built to facilitate the patients coming to the Children's Hospital.

The syndicate meeting approved various administrative and financial decisions.

Vice-Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Professor Dr. Masood Sadiq informed the minister about details of relief activities for the flood victims on behalf of the University.

Member of Punjab Assembly Khadija Umar, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Masood Sadiq, Additional Secretary Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical education Zahida Azhar, MD Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem and other Syndicate members participated in the meeting.