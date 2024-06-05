Open Menu

Minister Interior And Minister Overseas Pakistanis Visit Pakistani Embassy In Rome

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi along with Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Wednesday visited the Pakistani Embassy in Rome today.

Pakistani Ambassador to Italy, Ali Javed, welcomed the federal ministers and introduced them to the embassy officials, says a press note received here from Rome.

Federal Ministers Mohsin Naqvi and Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited the passport section of the embassy and met overseas Pakistanis present there and heard their issues.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain also met with citizens from Mandi Bahauddin and Gujrat and discussed their concerns. He contacted relevant authorities to resolve the issues on the spot.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced that a robust and swift system would be established to facilitate the police verification process from the provinces for the facilitation of overseas Pakistanis.

He also issued directives for the timely issuance of passports, stating that urgent passports would now be issued within seven days, while normal passports would be issued within thirty days. He added that a monitoring cell, headed by ASP Sher Bano, has been established to ensure the timely delivery of passports to overseas Pakistanis.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed the embassy officials to perform their duties with dedication and professional approach. Later, the ministers recorded their impressions in the visitors' book.

