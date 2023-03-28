Minister introduces 'Lawyers Welfare and Protection bill'; referred to relevant committee

UrduPoint.com

March 28, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The National Assembly here on Tuesday witnessed the introduction of the "Lawyers Welfare and Protection Bill, 2023 and referred it to the relevant committee for further consideration.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar tabled the bill in the house.

According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons:- "The profession of lawyers plays a pivotal role in the administration of justice, the defense of human rights, democracy, and the rule of law. However, the recent incidents of assault, criminal force, intimidation, and threats caused to advocates, while they discharge their professional duties, have reached alarming heights.

This has also resulted in law and order situations and deficiencies in rendering professional services by advocates to their clients apart from causing a deep sense of fear in the minds of advocates.

In order to protect advocates from the said assaults, criminal force, intimidation and threats, it is necessary to enact a legislation to protect advocates while discharging their professional duties.

In this regard, a Bill namely "The Lawyers Welfare and Protection Bill 2023" has been prepared wherein, a mechanism has been devised to ensure that the advocates can render professional services without fear or external influence for the ultimate cause of the administration of justice and the rule of law.

This law is also in consonance with the various UN General Assembly Resolutions and in line with the Eighth United Nations Congress held in September, 1900 at Havana, Cuba, Where it has adopted the " Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers " Which Provides that the Government Shall ensure that layers are able to perform all of their professional functions without intimidation, hindrance, harassment or improper interference and where the security of lawyers is threatened as a result of discharging their functions, they shall be adequately safeguarded by the authorities.

The subject Bill has been designed to achieve the aforesaid objectives."

