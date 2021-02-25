Minister invites FCCI delegation to explore emerging opportunities of new shipping policies

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday invited Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) delegation to visit and explore the emerging opportunities of new shipping policies

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday invited Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) delegation to visit and explore the emerging opportunities of new shipping policies.

He was addressing the business community in FCCI here. The meeting was also attended by Faiz Ullah Kamoka, Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue & Economic Affairs, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib, MNA Sheikh Khurram and MPA Firdous Rai.

The Minister informed about ports and shipping and said that his ministry had inherited multiple problems and he was trying his optimum best to resolve the same. He said that ports in Karachi fell under his domain but its terminals had been handed over to private sector on long lease. He said that in public sector National Shipping Company had its own 9 ships while two more for transportation of LNG were being included very soon.

He said the government had announced a new shipping policy and under it Faisalabad based investors could also purchase their own ships and launch Freight Company to gradually minimize their dependence on foreign companies.

He said that State Bank of Pakistan had allowed Pakistani investors to avail the facility of long term finance for purchase of ships and development of its related infrastructure. He said that ships registered in Pakistan would enjoy the facility of preferential birthing. Similarly, the ships purchased under the policy could avail exemption from Custom Duty, Income Tax and Sales Tax till 2030, he added.

He said that Pakistani investors could purchase their own ships and hand over its management to Pakistan National Shipping Company but its bills would be paid in Pakistani rupees not in dollars. He further said that a ship purchased by National Shipping Company would also be named Faisalabad.

Responding to a question about high port charges, he said that he was preparing a comparative statement of charges of regional ports so that he could analyze it and give relief where possible.

About blue economy, he said that its volume was 20 trillion dollars. Hence Pakistani investors must come forward and avail from its, he added. He said that fisheries were yet another important segment of blue economy. Pakistan was earning 4 million dollars from it.

About expansion of Port Qasim, he said that a new channel would be developed with 400 million dollars.

To a question, he said there were some problems in full functioning of Gawadar port, however, in this connection he would give good news by March 25.

About ship breaking industry in Gadani, he said it was under Baluchistan Development Authority. However, he was contributing his role to revive its dynamism, he added.

Earlier, FCCI President Engineer Ehtasham Javed thanked Syed Ali Zaidi for visiting FCCI.

Appreciating the government he said, "Due to progressive measures our exports are gradually increasing." Later, talking to media Syed Ali Haider Zaidi said the PPP and PML-N were fighting to save their "Papas", adding that their entire politics revolved around this objective. On the other hand, the Federal Minister said, the PTI had initiated a process of consultation and all issues were discussed at the highest forum before taking final decision on important national issues.

He also criticized the Sindh government and said it was victimizing opposition.

About NA-75 elections, he said that it was indicative of the fact the PTI had not influenced the concerned departments and they were free to make their decisions.