Minister Irrigation Announces Zero-tolerance Policy For Water Theft
Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Punjab Minister for Irrigation Mian Kazim Ali Pirzada has announced that a zero-tolerance policy will be implemented by the Punjab government to eliminate canal water theft.
This move aims to prevent farmers from being deprived of their rights and to protect them from economic losses.
He stated that curbing canal water theft will resolve the long-standing issue faced by farmers in the region of South Punjab. He made these remarks while presiding over a meeting held at the Commissioner's Office here today.
The meeting was attended by MPA Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood Jajja, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha, Secretary Irrigation South Punjab Kunwar Eijaz Razaqi, Regional Police Officer Rai Babar Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Assistant Commissioner General Muhammad Akhtar, Chief Engineer Irrigation Rana Zulfiqar Ahmed, Superintendent Engineer Irrigation Bahawalpur Zeeshan Ashraf, Executive Engineer Irrigation Bahawalpur Jam Imran, Director Agriculture Jameel Ahmed Ghouri, President Pakistan Kisan Ittehad Jam Hazoor Bakhsh, and officers from the Irrigation Department and other related departments.
The Provincial Minister for Irrigation Mian Kazim Ali Pirzada emphasized that the timely completion of development projects will bring about an agricultural revolution in the region.
The meeting included briefings by the Chief Engineer irrigation and officials from other departments.
The meeting highlighted that Bahawalpur Division has achieved 96 percent of its cotton cultivation target, making it the top performer in the province.
Mian Kazim Pirzada instructed officials to ensure the supply of canal water to the tail areas.
He also assured that other problems in the region would also be addressed.
Commissioner Nadir Chatha briefed the Provincial Minister about the supply of canal water in Bahawalpur Division.
