Minister Irrigation condoles with acting Governor KP over demise of his sister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Irrigation Minister Arshad Ayub Khan on Tuesday offered his condolences to acting Governor and Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on the death of his sister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Irrigation Minister Arshad Ayub Khan on Tuesday offered his condolences to acting Governor and Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on the death of his sister.

Arshad Ayub Khan expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the death of his sister and expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the deceased a place in His jannah and give patience to the bereaved family.