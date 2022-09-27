UrduPoint.com

Minister Irrigation Condoles With Acting Governor KP Over Demise Of His Sister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Minister Irrigation condoles with acting Governor KP over demise of his sister

Provincial Irrigation Minister Arshad Ayub Khan on Tuesday offered his condolences to acting Governor and Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on the death of his sister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Irrigation Minister Arshad Ayub Khan on Tuesday offered his condolences to acting Governor and Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on the death of his sister.

Arshad Ayub Khan expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the death of his sister and expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the deceased a place in His jannah and give patience to the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Family

Recent Stories

Pakistan becoming hub for best talents, global IT ..

Pakistan becoming hub for best talents, global IT organizations in terms of time ..

11 minutes ago
 Shehbaz terms PM House audio leak a serious securi ..

Shehbaz terms PM House audio leak a serious security lapse, assures thorough pro ..

11 minutes ago
 Russian officials say Ukraine regions voting for a ..

Russian officials say Ukraine regions voting for annexation: agencies

11 minutes ago
 Typhoid vaccine drive to begin on Oct 3

Typhoid vaccine drive to begin on Oct 3

13 minutes ago
 'Punjab govt striving to provide maximum free trea ..

'Punjab govt striving to provide maximum free treatment facility through Sehat S ..

13 minutes ago
 PILDAT for regulating role of money in politics

PILDAT for regulating role of money in politics

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.