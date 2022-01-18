Minister irrigation for early completion of public welfare projects

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to expedite work for early completion of public welfare projects and any kind of negligence in development projects will not be tolerated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to expedite work for early completion of public welfare projects and any kind of negligence in development projects will not be tolerated.

He said the foundation stone has been laid for the construction of Digital City Special Technology Zone on 86 kanals of land in Haripur. In addition, work is underway on economic zones in each division of the province that would change the life standard of people.

He expressed these views while presiding over separate meetings on ongoing projects of Irrigation Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Irrigation Department Wasil Khattak, Deputy Secretary Technical and Deputy Secretary Admin besides other officials regarding the ongoing projects of Irrigation Department.

In the meeting, the minister was informed about the ongoing projects. The Additional Secretary briefed the Provincial Minister in detail regarding the cleaning and rehabilitation of canals, tube wells and civil channels.

While informing the provincial minister about the problems faced during the campaign, the provincial minister issued necessary orders and instructions to solve the problems.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan also presided over a review meeting regarding irrigation department projects in Haripur district. The meeting was attended by XEN Irrigation Hazara and concerned SDOs.

In the meeting, the provincial minister was briefed in detail about the ongoing and new projects in the district and the problems faced.

The minister directed to complete the projects within the stipulated period while any negligence would be taken seriously.