Minister Irrigation Inaugurates 'Plant For Pakistan' Drive In Lal Suhanra Park

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) On the International Day of Forests, a tree planting ceremony was held at the National Park Lal Suhanra Children's Park under the "Plant for Pakistan" campaign.

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Muhammad Kazim Pirzada planted a mango sapling. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, Additional Secretary Forests South Punjab Nayyar Mustafa, Chief Engineer Irrigation, departmental officers, and students were present at the ceremony.

Provincial Minister for Irrigation, while expressing his views, said that saplings are being planted under the Plant for Pakistan campaign on the instructions of the Government of Punjab. He said that the purpose of International Day of Forests is to purify the Earth from environmental pollution, highlight the importance of forests, and make Punjab green and prosperous. He said that forests are a guarantee of a better environment for us. He said that all departments should achieve the targets given for planting trees under the Plant for Pakistan afforestation campaign.

He said that everyone should plant a sapling and pay special attention to its care and irrigation. He said that we all have to work together to reduce the deadly effects of climate change and provide a secure future for future generations.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, while highlighting the importance of afforestation, said that all members of the society should play a role in making the environment beautiful, green and prosperous, and regularly take care of and irrigate the plants. He informed that geo-tagging of the plants is being done after planting them under the Plant for Pakistan campaign. On this occasion, Additional Secretary Forests South Punjab Nair Mustafa highlighted the importance of the Plant for Pakistan afforestation campaign. Conservator of Forests Imran Sattar said that 220,000 saplings will be planted throughout the district on the occasion of the afforestation campaign.

