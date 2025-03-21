Minister Irrigation Inaugurates 'Plant For Pakistan' Drive In Lal Suhanra Park
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) On the International Day of Forests, a tree planting ceremony was held at the National Park Lal Suhanra Children's Park under the "Plant for Pakistan" campaign.
Provincial Minister for Irrigation Muhammad Kazim Pirzada planted a mango sapling. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, Additional Secretary Forests South Punjab Nayyar Mustafa, Chief Engineer Irrigation, departmental officers, and students were present at the ceremony.
Provincial Minister for Irrigation, while expressing his views, said that saplings are being planted under the Plant for Pakistan campaign on the instructions of the Government of Punjab. He said that the purpose of International Day of Forests is to purify the Earth from environmental pollution, highlight the importance of forests, and make Punjab green and prosperous. He said that forests are a guarantee of a better environment for us. He said that all departments should achieve the targets given for planting trees under the Plant for Pakistan afforestation campaign.
He said that everyone should plant a sapling and pay special attention to its care and irrigation. He said that we all have to work together to reduce the deadly effects of climate change and provide a secure future for future generations.
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, while highlighting the importance of afforestation, said that all members of the society should play a role in making the environment beautiful, green and prosperous, and regularly take care of and irrigate the plants. He informed that geo-tagging of the plants is being done after planting them under the Plant for Pakistan campaign. On this occasion, Additional Secretary Forests South Punjab Nair Mustafa highlighted the importance of the Plant for Pakistan afforestation campaign. Conservator of Forests Imran Sattar said that 220,000 saplings will be planted throughout the district on the occasion of the afforestation campaign.
Recent Stories
EU energy imports decline in 2024
Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clin ..
AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations
EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I
Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..
Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..
Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome
Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..
DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Judges plant trees in court premises to mark World Forest Day, stress environmental responsibility5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will soon stand on its own feet: Sindh Governor5 minutes ago
-
'Robber' killed in police encounter5 minutes ago
-
Minister Irrigation inaugurates 'Plant for Pakistan' drive in Lal Suhanra Park5 minutes ago
-
DC visits Matric examination centre5 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Hafizabad over domestic issue5 minutes ago
-
"Plant a Tree for Pakistan" initiative launched in Faisalabad division5 minutes ago
-
Motorway police booked 112 drivers for overspeeding5 minutes ago
-
UN declares 2025 as Int’l Year of Glacier Preservation – Pakistan’s SUPARCO leads climate acti ..15 minutes ago
-
WASA Rawalpindi starts tree plantation campaign15 minutes ago
-
Mirpur LRC prohibited to function other than stipulated office hours15 minutes ago
-
WWF’s water conservation initiatives transform Najafpur, Haripur25 minutes ago