Minister Irrigation Inspects Relief Activities In Charsadda
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2025 | 07:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Minister for Irrigation Aqibullah Khan visited flood-affected areas in Charsadda to inspect ongoing relief efforts and assess the damage. He was accompanied by the KP Secretary of Irrigation and other officials.
During the visit, Deputy Commissioner Dr Azmatullah Wazir briefed minister on local flood situation. He detailed preventive measures taken by the district administration, including a rescue operation that saved 15 people who were stranded by floodwaters.
The minister and his team visited several affected sites, including the Munda Head Works and Bella No. 4. He emphasized the need for immediate action, directing officials to begin a rapid assessment of flood losses.
Aqibullah Khan affirmed the provincial government's commitment to providing all necessary assistance to flood victims. He also highlighted plans for continued safety measures and new development projects for Charsadda’s irrigation system.
The minister urged residents to remain vigilant, as heavy rainfall is expected to continue until August 21, and to follow all safety instructions from the district administration.
He praised the prompt response of the district administration, Rescue 1122, and other relevant organizations for their timely arrangements and rescue efforts. Several other officials, including MPAs Arif Ahmad Zai, Arshad Omarzai, and Khalid Khan, were also present during the inspection.
