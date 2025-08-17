Open Menu

Minister Irrigation Inspects Relief Activities In Charsadda

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Minister Irrigation inspects relief activities in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Minister for Irrigation Aqibullah Khan visited flood-affected areas in Charsadda to inspect ongoing relief efforts and assess the damage. He was accompanied by the KP Secretary of Irrigation and other officials.

During the visit, Deputy Commissioner Dr Azmatullah Wazir briefed minister on local flood situation. He detailed preventive measures taken by the district administration, including a rescue operation that saved 15 people who were stranded by floodwaters.

The minister and his team visited several affected sites, including the Munda Head Works and Bella No. 4. He emphasized the need for immediate action, directing officials to begin a rapid assessment of flood losses.

Aqibullah Khan affirmed the provincial government's commitment to providing all necessary assistance to flood victims. He also highlighted plans for continued safety measures and new development projects for Charsadda’s irrigation system.

The minister urged residents to remain vigilant, as heavy rainfall is expected to continue until August 21, and to follow all safety instructions from the district administration.

He praised the prompt response of the district administration, Rescue 1122, and other relevant organizations for their timely arrangements and rescue efforts. Several other officials, including MPAs Arif Ahmad Zai, Arshad Omarzai, and Khalid Khan, were also present during the inspection.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion ..

Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..

1 hour ago
 Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinia ..

Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..

1 hour ago
 Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserv ..

Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves

2 hours ago

2 hours ago
 At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazi ..

At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing qual ..

Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..

4 hours ago
GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income h ..

GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy and Tourism to host ‘UAE Afr ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launche ..

Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launches 14 new investment opportunit ..

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of o ..

Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of origin, signalling expansion of ..

6 hours ago
 12 dead, missing in northern China floods

12 dead, missing in northern China floods

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan