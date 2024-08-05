Provincial Minister for Irrigation Kazim Ali Pirzada on Monday said that Pakistan has a century-old canal system, which has historically led to water shortages for tail-end farmers, including those at the Desert Branch

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Provincial Minister for Irrigation Kazim Ali Pirzada on Monday said that Pakistan has a century-old canal system, which has historically led to water shortages for tail-end farmers, including those at the Desert Branch.

However, thanks to the initiatives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, tail-end farmers are now benefiting from an ample supply of canal water.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons on a visit to Bahawalpur. The provincial minister emphasized that aligned with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision, the Punjab government is implementing comprehensive and far-reaching measures to improve the ecosystem in Cholistan.

As a result, farmers situated at the tail ends in Cholistan, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, and along the Azeem Canal will also receive a sufficient supply of canal water. He further stated that a telemetry system is being installed to prevent canal water theft, enabling immediate registration of cases and arrests against those involved in water theft.