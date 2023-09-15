Open Menu

Minister Issues Directives To Improve Railways Performance, Cut Fuel Expenses

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2023 | 03:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Railways Minister Shahid Ashraf Tarar has issued a series of directives aimed at enhancing the performance of various departments of the Pakistan Railways in a meeting held at the Pakistan Railways Headquarters here on Friday.

Among the key directives, Minister Tarar emphasized the gradual transition of the entire railway network to an online fuel management system. The move aims to curtail fuel expenses and prevent fuel theft, a long-standing concern for the railway network. Additionally, he stressed the need for digital monitoring of fuel usage and ensuring efficient fuel supply at storage depots.

Operational efficiency was also a focal point, with the minister directing efforts to enhance the overall efficiency of Pakistan Railways. Furthermore, he urged measures to improve services in the railway's health sector and expedite the shift to solar energy within the railway network.

The minister applauded administrative measures taken against electricity theft and called for the installation of meters for electricity supply companies in all residential units in railway colonies to reduce expenses in the electrical department.

Regarding infrastructure, Tarar was briefed on repair work related to tracks affected by floods and heavy rains. He instructed the Divisional Superintendent of Quetta to ensure the completion of track repair on the Sibi-Harnai section by September 30.

In a significant development, it was decided during the meeting to modernize Cairns Hospital and open outpatient services to the general public. All hospitals under railway supervision will be upgraded, without involving public-private partnerships, with the Railways taking the initiative to innovate in the healthcare facilities.

Lastly, the Railway Minister tasked the administration with presenting a business model for revenue collection from railway hospitals by the upcoming Friday, highlighting a proactive approach to financial sustainability within the healthcare sector of the department.

