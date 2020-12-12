Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo recovers from COVID-19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo recovered from coronavirus and his test report stated to be negative.

A few weeks ago, when the report of coronavirus came positive, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo had quarantined himself, said a statement on Saturday.

After recovering from coronavirus, Dharejo has resumed his routine activities.