Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Recovers From COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 04:20 PM

Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo recovers from COVID-19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo recovered from coronavirus and his test report stated to be negative.

A few weeks ago, when the report of coronavirus came positive, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo had quarantined himself, said a statement on Saturday.

After recovering from coronavirus, Dharejo has resumed his routine activities.

