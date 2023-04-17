Minister Jamal Nasir visits Rawalpindi Institute of Urology

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir visited the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology on Monday and reviewed healthcare facilities being provided at the OPD, lab and dialysis centre.

The minister said the institute was benefiting people of twin cities and it was equipped with the latest facilities.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that at the dialysis centre, kidney patients were being provided free treatment facilities in double shifts.

The minister also inspected the building of the institute. Rawalpindi commissioner and deputy commissioner also accompanied the minister.