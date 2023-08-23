Minister Jamal Shah announces to work without salary

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah announced that he would not take a salary for his role as the Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture.

"The minister has decided to work without remuneration, under the national spirit," said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The ministers' practice to work without drawing salaries is unprecedented in the country's history.

Jamal Shah will work on an honorary basis as Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture with an aim to contribute to the progress and prosperity of the nation.