Minister Jamal Shah meets literary figures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :A delegation of prominent literary figures met with Caretaker Federal Minister Jamal Shah here on Thursday and discussed matters related to literary endeavours.

The delegation included Muhammad Farooq Shah, a former provincial secretary, Bakht Rawan Umerkhel, Prof. Dr.

Iqbal Shakir, the founder Secretary General of Islamabad Pashto Literary Society, and Chief Organizer Iqbal Hussain Afkar, along with Prof. Dr. Abaseen Yusafzai.

Additionally, the delegation extended their congratulations to Jamal Shah for assuming the office. In response, the Minister expressed his gratitude to the delegation for their well-wishes.