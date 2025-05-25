Open Menu

Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry Unveils Scholarship Initiative For Coastal Communities

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2025 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has announced the launch of the Maritime Educational Endowment Fund (MEEF) to provide scholarships to coastal communities' deserving and talented children.

In a statement on Sunday, the minister stated that the MEEF aims to promote inclusive development by enabling access to quality education for youth from over 70 coastal and fishing communities, particularly in the provinces of Sindh and Balochistan. “This initiative will help cultivate a skilled maritime workforce essential for the country’s future,” he noted.

He said the creation of the fund is based on recommendations of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs, reflects the government’s broader commitment to education-driven empowerment in coastal regions.

“The Maritime Educational Endowment Fund underscores our dedication to sustainable human capital development,” said Junaid Anwar Chaudhry. “By investing in coastal youth today, we are laying the foundation for a resilient and prosperous maritime sector tomorrow.”

To finance the MEEF, the Ministry will restructure Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions from organizations operating under its jurisdiction. This redirection of CSR resources aims to create a centralized and sustainable funding mechanism to support long-term educational opportunities.

The Minister also announced the formation of a dedicated oversight committee, responsible for ensuring transparency, equitable scholarship distribution, and strong monitoring and evaluation frameworks.

In its initial phase, the MEEF will target students of coastal regions, with plans to expand nationally, enabling more students across the country to benefit from the initiative. “This initiative represents our vision of an educated, empowered, and thriving maritime community,” the Minister added.

Highlighting the urgent need for intervention, Minister Chaudhry cited data from recent education surveys showing school dropout rates exceeding 40 percent among children in coastal regions—particularly in remote districts of Sindh and Balochistan due to financial constraints and inadequate educational infrastructure.

“The MEEF is more than just a scholarship programme; it is a strategic investment in the future of Pakistan’s maritime sector,” the Minister said. “It symbolizes our enduring commitment to ensuring that no capable student is left behind due to economic hardship.”

The launch of the MEEF marks a critical milestone in the Ministry's broader strategy to uplift coastal populations, enhance educational outcomes, and strengthen Pakistan’s maritime potential through targeted investment and opportunity, he added.

