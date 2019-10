Minister Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, GB Governor visit DHQ Hospital Skardu

(@FahadShabbir)

Skardu (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th October, 2019) Minister Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur and Governor Raja Jalal Hussain visited DHQ Hospital Skardu.They met with patients and inquire about their health.They also visited residence of those who were died in Babusar Bus accident.They offered Fateha for the departed souls for eternal peace and expressed sympathies with bereaved families.