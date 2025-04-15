Minister Kayani, IFC Discuss Key Steps To Modernise Pakistan Railways
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) A high-level delegation from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) led by Global Director Linda Rudo Munyengeterwa met with Railways Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani, with senior officials from both the Ministry of Railways and IFC in attendance to explore potential areas of collaboration.
The discussions centered on modernizing Pakistan Railways through strategic public-private partnerships, upgrading critical infrastructure, and enhancing freight train capacity. Drawing on successful railway governance models from the UK, Brazil, India, and other countries, the meeting explored best practices to improve operational efficiency, service delivery and the regulatory framework to support long-term growth.
Minister Bilal Azhar Kayani emphasized the government’s commitment to modernizing Pakistan Railways. “Our railways have significant potential to drive economic growth, boost trade and improve regional connectivity. Tuesday’s meeting is an important step in ensuring our rail network meets future demands with greater efficiency,” he said.
He highlighted the need for international collaboration, including multilateral development partners such as IFC, to bring in expertise and investment required for transforming the sector.
“Public-private partnerships are crucial in modernizing infrastructure and improving services. We want to create a working environment where both the private and public sectors can contribute to developing a rail system that benefits everyone,” the minister added.
Ms. Linda Rudo Munyengeterwa also emphasized the importance of a strong railway system for Pakistan’s economic future. “A modern, efficient railway system is key to boosting trade, enhancing connectivity, and supporting Pakistan’s development. IFC is ready to offer its technical expertise, advisory services, and investment solutions to help make this a reality,” she said.
Looking ahead, both Minister Kayani and Ms. Munyengeterwa expressed their commitment to continuing the conversation and taking practical steps to improve Pakistan Railways. They agreed to follow up on the issues discussed today and work toward making the railway sector a central pillar of Pakistan’s economic growth.
APP/szm-sra
