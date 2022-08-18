Minister keen for big development package for Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Communication & Works, Chaudhry Ali Afzal Sahi on Thursday said that he will make efforts to get approval for a major development package for district Faisalabad.

Talking to media at circuit house here, he said that he strongly believed in good governance and delivery,adding that the people of the district would notice change in the coming days. "Corruption would not be tolerated and zero tolerance policy will be adopted".

He said that construction, repair and maintenance of Aminpur road estimated to cost of Rs 120 million would be completed within the next two weeks, adding that comfortable travelling facilities will be available to people therefore.

He said that special focus would be maintained on the repair, maintenance and construction of roads.

Later, the minister held a meeting with officers of the highways department and issued necessary directives.

The minister also held meetings with different delegates and listened to their problems with patience.

