Minister Khail Das Kohistani stresses unity for national security on Pakistan day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Religious Affairs Khail Das Kohistani Sunday extended warm greetings to the nation and emphasized the importance of unity among all political stakeholders to ensure national security and sovereignty.

In an interview with a private news channel, the minister of state expressed his pride in Pakistan's martyrs, who successfully defeated a much larger enemy, terming this victory as the most memorable day in Pakistan's military history.

He emphasized that Pakistan Day is also a day to reiterate our pledge to build a robust and prosperous Pakistan, founded on the principles of solidarity, cohesion and national unity.

He emphasized the need to emulate the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and work towards fostering unity among the nation.

Kohistani urged the opposition PTI to put aside their differences and unite against threats to the country's sovereignty and national security, adding, the need for national unity and cooperation to combat the growing threat of terrorism, expressing concerns that PTI's social media campaigns are instead causing harm.

He emphasized that democracy thrives on dialogue, stressing the importance of constructive conversation and negotiation in resolving differences and advancing the nation's interests.