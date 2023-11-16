Open Menu

Minister Khalil Emphasizes Education For Positive Impact

November 16, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Human Rights Minister George Khalil Thursday highlighted the need to prioritize education for presenting a positive and a soft image of Pakistan and combating child violence on World Children's Day.

During a ceremony commemorating World Children's Day, the minister emphasized that the media can play a crucial role in putting an end to violence against children. The minister expressed that celebrating World Children's Day serves the purpose of advocating for children's rights.

“We are creating opportunities for children and young individuals to voice their concerns on matters important to them."

The Ministry of Human Rights established a commission for Child Rights, emphasizing that prioritizing children's welfare, along with the active participation of philanthropists, can contribute to building a better future for minorities and all.

“If we genuinely care for children, we will advocate for their rights.”

Additionally, the Minister also said the positive portrayal of Pakistan through education, highlighting its strengths over negative aspects. The increasing threat of climate change, floods in Pakistan have grown more frequent, resulting in some communities facing an unending cycle of displacement and despair,he said.

Children are experiencing the impact of fatigue from disasters induced by climate change, taking a toll on their well-being. They not only feel exhausted but also harbor heightened anxiety about the potential threat of cascading events, he added.

