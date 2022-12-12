UrduPoint.com

Minister Khawaja Asif Arrives In Quetta On One-day Visit

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Minister Khawaja Asif arrives in Quetta on one-day visit

Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif arrived here on a brief one-day visit on Monday.

On this occasion, Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affair Mir Ziaullah Langau welcomed the Federal Minister Muhammad Khawaja Asif at Quetta Airport.

Issues of mutual interest and the current situation were discussed during the meeting.

The federal minister participated in the National Workshop as a guest speaker during his short visit.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau said during the meeting that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Balochistan province was on the path of development and the goals of development work would yield results in the future.

