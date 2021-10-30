UrduPoint.com

Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro Inquiredrum Artist S After Pappu Sayein At PKLI

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 05:43 PM

Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro inquiredrum artist s after Pappu Sayein at PKLI

Punjab Culture Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro Saturday visited drum artist Pappu Sayein at the hospital PKLl (Pakistan Kidney And Liver Institute) and presented him a cheque of Rs 200,000

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Culture Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro Saturday visited drum artist Pappu Sayein at the hospital PKLl (Pakistan Kidney And Liver Institute) and presented him a cheque of Rs 200,000.

Internationally renowned drum artist Pappu Sayein is undergoing treatment at PKLI.

He has been diagnosed with liver cancer.

The culture minister said that instructions had been issued to the Health Department for better care of Pappu Sayein. He added that Pappu presented the Punjabi culture internationally through the beat of a drum.

He said: "Pappu Sayein is our asset and we pray to Allah Almighty that he recovers soon and returns to his home."

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Cancer

Recent Stories

Lack of awareness, societal stigmas contribute to ..

Lack of awareness, societal stigmas contribute to late diagnosis of breast cance ..

3 minutes ago
 Victory behind Pakistan cricket team reflects unit ..

Victory behind Pakistan cricket team reflects unity, faith, discipline': Dr Fehm ..

3 minutes ago
 Environment enthusiast plants 21000 saplings at di ..

Environment enthusiast plants 21000 saplings at district Lakki Marwat

3 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution explains penalties of IP circum ..

Public Prosecution explains penalties of IP circumvention with intention of comm ..

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;The Other Side of ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;The Other Side of Silence&#039; exhibition

16 minutes ago
 President of Mauritania receives Shakhbout bin Nah ..

President of Mauritania receives Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.