Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro inquiredrum artist s after Pappu Sayein at PKLI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Culture Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro Saturday visited drum artist Pappu Sayein at the hospital PKLl (Pakistan Kidney And Liver Institute) and presented him a cheque of Rs 200,000.

Internationally renowned drum artist Pappu Sayein is undergoing treatment at PKLI.

He has been diagnosed with liver cancer.

The culture minister said that instructions had been issued to the Health Department for better care of Pappu Sayein. He added that Pappu presented the Punjabi culture internationally through the beat of a drum.

He said: "Pappu Sayein is our asset and we pray to Allah Almighty that he recovers soon and returns to his home."