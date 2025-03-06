Open Menu

Minister Khel Das Terms President Trump's Appreciation As "Major Boost"

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Minister Khel Das terms President Trump's appreciation as "Major Boost"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Minister of State Khel Das Kohistani Thursday thanked President Donald Trump for acknowledging Pakistan's efforts in combating terrorism, terming the appreciation a "major boost" that significantly boosts morale for Pakistan's government and armed forces.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, the minister expressed his pride and gratitude, stating that it is an honor for Pakistan to receive appreciation and tributes from other nations, recognizing the country's efforts and sacrifices.

Minister emphasized that the government's priority is to establish bilateral relations with other countries based on mutual respect and benefit, with a particular focus on increasing foreign direct investments to stimulate economic growth and development in Pakistan.

Khel Das expressed optimism about Pakistan's relations with neighboring countries, stating that progress is being made and foreign policies are being revived, marking a significant step towards the country's advancement.

Kohistani further strongly criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party for its handling of foreign policies, stating that their efforts had been unsuccessful.

He specifically mentioned that PTI's hopes of strengthening ties with the Trump administration in the US had ultimately led to disappointment.

Khel Kohistani expressed optimism about Pakistan's future, stating that the country is on the right path and the government is making concerted efforts to achieve its goals, ensuring a brighter and more prosperous future for the

nation.

