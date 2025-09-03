Minister, Khokhar Brothers Visit MPA Malik Saeed’s Residence To Offer Condolences
Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for sports & Labour Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar, accompanied by MNA Malik Afzal Khokhar, MNA Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar, MPAs Malik Shahbaz Khokhar, Malik Khalid Khokhar, and Malik Shafi Khokhar, visited the residence of MPA Malik Ahmad Saeed in Fatahpur, Kasur, to offer condolences on the demise of his father, Haji Hanif Khan.
Haji Hanif Khan, who was also the maternal uncle of Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, was remembered as a pious and compassionate personality.
On the occasion, prayers were offered for the departed soul, for his elevated ranks in the hereafter, and for granting patience to the bereaved family.
Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar paid tribute to the late Haji Hanif Khan, stating that his absence will be deeply felt. He assured the family of his full support in this time of grief and prayed that Almighty Allah grants the departed soul the highest place in Jannah and ease in the hereafter.
